Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.01. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 58,480 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

