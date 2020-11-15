Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OESX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $244.50 million, a P/E ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

