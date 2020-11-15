Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) Upgraded at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33. Osino Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.70.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

