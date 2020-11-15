Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.75.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.28.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -11.43. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -15.21%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

