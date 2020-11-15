Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

