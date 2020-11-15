Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $338.94

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $338.94 and traded as high as $399.60. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) shares last traded at $394.20, with a volume of 466,211 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 338.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.04.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,616.41). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 7,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £27,874.63 ($36,418.38). Insiders have bought a total of 42,987 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,463 over the last quarter.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

