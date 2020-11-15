Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $338.94

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $338.94 and traded as high as $399.60. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) shares last traded at $394.20, with a volume of 466,211 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

The stock has a market cap of $851.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 338.94.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £46,650 ($60,948.52). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,616.41). Insiders purchased 42,987 shares of company stock worth $13,852,463 in the last quarter.

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

