Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.88% of Park-Ohio worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.