Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $356.00 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $368.12. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

