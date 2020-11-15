Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

