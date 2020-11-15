Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $30,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 182.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

