Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $95,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

