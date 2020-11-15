Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,776,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 667,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

ENBL opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

