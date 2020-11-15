Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,199 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 119.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

