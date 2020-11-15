Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 330 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gentex were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gentex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 146.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

