Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 514 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Corning by 22.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

