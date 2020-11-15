Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 900 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of ENB opened at $28.43 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

