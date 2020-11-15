Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $86,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $3,424,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $151.60 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $114,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

