Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

