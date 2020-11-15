Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $277.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

