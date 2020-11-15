Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

