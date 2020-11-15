Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

BA stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

