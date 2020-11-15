Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 4,803,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,659,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Grant Conroy bought 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,070.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,723,619 shares of company stock worth $3,474,834 over the last ninety days. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

