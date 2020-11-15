Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $7.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,164 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

