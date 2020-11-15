Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) (CVE:PRO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) (CVE:PRO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 109,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) Company Profile (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Malartic property, which consists of 6 blocks of contiguous claims; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project, which includes the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties located in Quebec.

