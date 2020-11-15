Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) (CVE:PRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) (CVE:PRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 109,500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

About Pershimex Resources Co. (PRO.V) (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Malartic property, which consists of 6 blocks of contiguous claims; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project, which includes the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties located in Quebec.

