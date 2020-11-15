PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) (CVE:PFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

PetroFrontier Corp. (PFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFC)

PetroFrontier Corp., a junior energy company, explores for and produces petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. It focuses on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta. The company has working interests in the English Bay property covering an area of 2,880 acres; and the LeGoff property that covers an area of 8,680 acres located in Cold Lake, Alberta.

