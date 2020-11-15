Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $663.19

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $663.19 and traded as high as $747.20. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) shares last traded at $745.60, with a volume of 1,544,172 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHNX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 695.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 663.19.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £119,394 ($155,989.03). In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,752 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,012.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

