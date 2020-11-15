PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.68. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 10,714 shares traded.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

In other PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 2,239,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

