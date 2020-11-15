PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.68. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 10,714 shares.

PHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.