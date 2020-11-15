Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.19.

Shares of PL opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -74.26%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

