Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $302.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of POOL opened at $340.63 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $26,000,118. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

