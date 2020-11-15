Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAH3. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.40 ($74.59).

ETR PAH3 opened at €54.84 ($64.52) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a fifty-two week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a fifty-two week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

