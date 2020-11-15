PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of PPG Industries worth $151,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

