PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.

PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

