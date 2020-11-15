Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.66. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 283,982 shares traded.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $612.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

