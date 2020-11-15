Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.66. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 283,982 shares trading hands.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.42. The firm has a market cap of $612.48 million and a P/E ratio of -27.16.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.