Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Presidio Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 16th. Presidio Property Trust had issued 500,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Presidio Property Trust’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

There is no company description available for Presidio Property Trust Inc

