Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $94,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,944 shares of company stock valued at $20,474,384. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $426.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $436.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

