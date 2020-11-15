Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Corteva worth $156,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $36.01 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

