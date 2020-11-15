Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $134,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $2,249,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.2% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

