Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.42 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $104,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.