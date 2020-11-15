Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $132.48 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Illumina worth $132,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,673 shares of company stock worth $9,041,280 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.86 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

