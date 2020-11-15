Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $140.18 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $140,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

