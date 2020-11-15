Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $140.82 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $140,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $255.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

