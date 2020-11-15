Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $148.50 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $148,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

