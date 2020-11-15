Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $96.30 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Teleflex worth $96,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $364.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.47 and its 200-day moving average is $360.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

