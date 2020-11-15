Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $135,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,438,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,337,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after buying an additional 1,684,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after buying an additional 272,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after buying an additional 527,377 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.52 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

