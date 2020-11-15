Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Realty Income worth $132,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

