Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 102,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $104,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 51,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 370,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 40.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.